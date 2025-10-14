Updated 14 October 2025 at 09:31 IST
Theft Accused Escapes from Police Custody In Odisha, Manhunt Launched
The accused pushed the constables and fled from the police station premises after pretending to fell unwell.
Bhubaneswar: In an shocking security lapse, an accused managed to escape from the Chandaka Police Station in Bhubaneswar on Monday while being questioned in connection with a mobile phone theft case.
Reportedly, the accused, a resident of West Bengal, complained of feeling unwell during interrogation and pretended to vomit. Taking advantage of the situation, he pushed aside two constables escorting him to the bathroom and fled.
This incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements inside the police station.
Police have since launched a manhunt to trace and re-arrest the accused.
