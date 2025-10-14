Theft Accused Escapes from Police Custody In Odisha, Manhunt Launched

Bhubaneswar: In an shocking security lapse, an accused managed to escape from the Chandaka Police Station in Bhubaneswar on Monday while being questioned in connection with a mobile phone theft case.

Reportedly, the accused, a resident of West Bengal, complained of feeling unwell during interrogation and pretended to vomit. Taking advantage of the situation, he pushed aside two constables escorting him to the bathroom and fled.

This incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements inside the police station.