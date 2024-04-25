‘There Has to Be Right Balance Between…’: India on Campus Protests in US | Image:AP

New Delhi: In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety, India said on Thursday commenting on the Columbia University triggered campus protests across the US.

Columbia University witnessed major protests over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

The protests triggered similar demonstrations at dozens of other educational institutions including Yale and New York University in recent days.

"We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Democracies in particular should display this understanding in regard to other fellow democracies. After all, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," he said at his weekly briefing.