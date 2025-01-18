'There Were Bites On Her Neck... CBI Has Done Nothing': Abhaya's Father Ahead of Verdict in RG Kar Horror Case

North 24 Parganas: Four months after the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Sealdah Court is all set to announce the verdict in the Abhaya case today. Ahead of the verdict, the trainee doctor's father has said that whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court.

'DNA Report Shows Presence of 4 Boys and 1 Girl': Abhaya's Father

Speaking to ANI, he asserted that they will continue to knock on the door of the court until they get justice in the case."Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," the father said.

'There Were Bites on My Daughter's Neck But...'

He also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has done nothing in the matter."The CBI has done nothing in this matter. CBI never called me anywhere, they came to our residence once or twice but whenever we asked them about the investigation, they always said it was underway. There were bites on my daughter's neck but a swab was not collected from there. In the post-mortem report, there was no concrete evidence. CBI is not trying much. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI," he said."In two months, the court reviewed all the evidence, and whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court," the father of RG Kar victim added.

‘I Won’t Let This Go…': Abhaya's Mother Vows To Continue Fight for Justice

The victim's mom has vowed to continue the fight, saying, "I will get to the bottom of this." "I won't let this go. She won't come back but we will try our best to get the due justice," said Abhaya's mom.

"Proper investigation has not been done. The verdict will come today. We will continue our fight. Please be there for us. This is not the end. We have raised our question in the Supreme Court and High Court," she continued.

Abhaya Rape and Murder Case: Sealdah Court to Pronounce Verdict Today

The judgement in the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here will be delivered later on Saturday. The judgement will be delivered by Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge of the Sealdah court, 57 days after the in-camera trial commenced on November 12.

The Kolkata Police, which was investigating the case initially arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the medic's body was recovered from the seminar room of the hospital. The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The in-camera trial in the rape and murder of the doctor commenced on November 12. The hearing in Roy's trial was concluded on January 9, during which 50 witnesses were examined. The parents of the deceased doctor have claimed that other persons were involved in the crime and expected that they would also be arrested and tried before the court.

RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: What Happened to Abhaya?

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court. In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him. A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh.