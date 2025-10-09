‘There Were Constant Fights Between Sanjay and Priya’: Mother Rani Kapur Makes Huge Revelation In Affidavit

Rani Kapur said it was 'highly unlikely and improbable that Sanjay would make Priya the sole beneficiary of his personal estate'. | Image: X

New Delhi: A stunning new twist has emerged in the Sanjay Kapur Rs 30,000-crore inheritance battle. For the first time since the industrialist’s sudden death, his mother Rani Kapur has filed a detailed affidavit before the Delhi High Court, where the high-profile inheritance case is scheduled for hearing.

In the affidavit accessed exclusively by Republic, Rani Kapur has made explosive claims about the strained relationship between her late son Sanjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdeva, revealing that the couple had been going through “crucial marital discord and estrangement since 2023”.

“There used to be constant fights between Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdeva,” Rani Kapur has stated in the affidavit.

According to the document, Rani Kapur also confirmed that due to mounting tensions and differences, Priya Sachdeva was removed as Director and Managing Director of AIPL on May 31, 2023.

She further said that it was “highly unlikely and improbable that Sanjay would make Priya the sole beneficiary of his personal estate”, adding that her late son shared “a deep bond and equal affection with all his children, his mother and other members of the Kapur family.”

The Background

Sanjay Kapur, a prominent businessman, passed away suddenly on June 12, 2025, while competing in a polo match. His death set off a high-stakes legal battle over his assets, with Priya claiming sole rights to his estate — a claim now directly challenged by Rani Kapur’s affidavit.