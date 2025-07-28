'They Did Not Even Blink An Eyelid': Rajnath Singh Narrates How India's Service Chiefs Rallied Behind Govt In Op Sindoor

Updated 28 July 2025 at 15:09 IST
In a historic address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the much-anticipated debate on Operation Sindoor, a bold military mission undertaken by the Indian armed forces in May 2025. Paying tributes to the soldiers who participated, Singh described the mission as a "historic, decisive and effective demonstration" of India’s evolving counter-terrorism doctrine.
“The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required,” Singh said.
Unflinching Support from the Armed Forces
Singh underlined the seamless coordination between the political and military leadership, revealing how the service chiefs responded to the government’s directive without a second thought.
“They did not even blink an eyelid,” Singh said with visible pride. He credited this unflinching trust as key to the operation’s swift and strategic success.
A Shift in Strategy: From Diplomacy to Decisive Action
Reiterating India's long-standing efforts for peace, Singh said, “Our government has made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan. But later, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we adopted a different path.”
“The stand of the Narendra Modi government is clear – talks and terror cannot go together,” he asserted.
Drawing a spiritual analogy, Singh added, “We have learnt from Lord Krishna that in the end, one needs to pick the Sudarshan Chakra to protect ‘dharma’... We said enough is enough and picked the Sudarshan Chakra.”
Operation Sindoor: Justice, Not War
Addressing questions about the mission’s intent, the Defence Minister clarified that capturing territory was never the goal.
“This operation was launched to serve justice to those families who lost loved ones in the terror attack... The politico-military aim was to eliminate those terror nurseries that Pakistan had nurtured for many years,” Singh said.
“The aim was not to start a war, but to force the adversary to bow down.”
Singh narrated how India’s offensive air strikes on May 10 rattled Pakistan. “When the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, they admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities... This offer was accepted with the caveat that the operation has only been paused,” he said.
“If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan’s side in the future, this operation will be resumed.”
India's Defences Held Strong
In his concluding remarks, Singh praised India's preparedness, saying, “I am proud to say that our Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan... None of our important assets were damaged. Our security arrangements were impregnable, and every attack was thwarted.”
With this speech, Singh not only provided insight into the execution of Operation Sindoor but also reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to defend the nation against terrorism—with full backing from India’s military leadership.
