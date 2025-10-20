'They Fired Bullets On Devotees, We Light Lamps': CM Yogi's Dig At Opposition In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: As the city of Ayodhya celebrated Deepotsav ahead of Diwali, which marks the homecoming of Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. CM Yogi's criticism centered on the Samajwadi Party government's order to fire on the karsevaks marching toward the Babri Masjid under Mulayam Singh as the Chief Minister during the Ram Mandir movement. The Chief Minister remarked that while the Samajwadi Party government ordered fire on devotees, the BJP government lit lamps on the bank of the Saryu River.

Chief Minister Yogi's comments come as Ayodhya celebrated the ‘Deepostav’ celebrations, a grand festival of lights that showcases the city's rich cultural heritage.

Those Who Fired Bullets At Karsevaks Never Attended Ram Mandir's Grand Opening: CM Yogi

CM Yogi's remarks were a clear reference to the events of 1990, when then-Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh's father, ordered police to open fire on karsevaks marching toward the Babri Masjid, the site where the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple now stands. The police action led to a stampede and chaos, resulting in the deaths of several people.

The UP CM pointed out that those who had "fired bullets" at karsevaks during the Ram Mandir movement never attended the temple's grand opening in 2024.

He outlined the difference between the Samajwadi Party's past actions and the current government's efforts to develop Ayodhya. The Chief Minister asserted that the city's development and the construction of the Ram Mandir were examples of the triumph of truth and the victory of Sanatana Dharma. He added that the temple's construction was the result of a 500-year-long struggle, and it was a moment of great importance for the Hindu community.

Despite being a clear attack on the opposition, CM Yogi's comments were dignified and focused on the achievements of the current BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. He explained that the city's development and the temple's construction showed the power of determination. The Chief Minister's words reflected the BJP's commitment to the Ram Mandir movement.