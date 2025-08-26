‘They Got the Car, Still…’: Jodhpur Teacher Sets Self And 3-Year-Old Daughter on Fire Over Dowry Abuse | Image: X

Jodhpur: Within a few days of the horrific dowry harassment case in Greater Noida that shook the entire nation, there is yet another tragic case where a school lecturer in Rajasthan's Jodhpur set herself and her three-year-old daughter on fire.

The incident occurred on August 22 in the Sarnada Ki Dhani area. The mother, Sanju Bishnoi, a 32-year-old government school teacher, and her daughter, Yashasvi, were found with severe burn injuries.

The child died at the scene, and Sanju Bishnoi succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the scene, in which the woman reportedly accused her husband and in-laws of harassment for dowry.

According to the police, the house was locked from the inside, and a can of petrol was found nearby.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the woman married the accused 12 years ago, and they gave a car, along with other valuables, in dowry. But, she faced continuous harassment. The situation reportedly worsened after the birth of their daughter, the complaint said.

“On August 22, she returned from school and set herself and her daughter on fire. The child succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the woman was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital with severe burn injuries and died the next day,” it added.

A case has been registered against the husband and three other individuals, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased's mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.