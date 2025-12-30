'They Haven't Seen Our Ghatotkacha & Hidimba': Nagaland Minister On Bangladeshis' 'Chicken' s Neck' Threat

Kohima: Nagaland Tourism Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along on Tuesday reacted strongly to threats from Bangladeshi radical elements to cut off India's 'Chicken's Neck'.

"We want the Bangladeshis to come and see the North East," Temjen Imna said, adding, "We know what their intentions are."

'We Are Indians'

Calling 'Chicken's Neck' a phrase of the media, Imna stressed that the north-eastern states are strongly connected with India. "We are Indians," he stated firmly.

The Nagaland Minister further stated that not all Bangladeshis are wrong, but some "crazy people" say objectionable things. "They have not seen our Ghatotkacha and Hidimba. So come and see if you can."

Ghatotkacha and Hidimba, who are figures from 'Mahabharata' epic, were from the North-East. Hidimba, who was Bhim's wife and Ghatotkacha's mother, belonged to the Dimasa tribe of Assam and Nagaland.

'India Liberated Bangladeshis'

The Nagaland minister added that whatever Bangladeshis do, they should not forget that it was India that liberated them in 1971. He stated, "India liberated them. If they forget this so soon, then a lot can happen."

Referring to threats of cutting the 'Chicken's Neck', the minister said, "No one knows better than us how to cut necks." He called Bangladeshis a "very new thing".

'Chicken's Neck' is the sole terrestrial connection between mainland India and the north eastern states of India.

Bangladeshi Leader's Threat

Earlier, Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah called the north eastern states of India “vulnerable”. Abdullah stated that if India attempted to destabilise Bangladesh and interfered in the upcoming elections in February, his party would support separatist forces in India.

“If Bangladesh is destabilised, the fire of resistance will spread beyond borders. Since you are housing those who destabilise us, we will give refuge to the separatists of seven sisters too," Abdullah stated. He further said, “I want to say clearly to India that if you shelter forces who do not respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty, potential, voting rights and human rights, Bangladesh will respond.”