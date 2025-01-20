sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'They Made Me Sign Whatever They Wanted...': RG Kar Convict Sanjoy Roy Tells Court Ahead of Sentencing

Published 13:14 IST, January 20th 2025

'They Made Me Sign Whatever They Wanted...': RG Kar Convict Sanjoy Roy Tells Court Ahead of Sentencing

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata: RG-Kar rape and murder case convict Sanjoy Roy claimed his innocence before the Sealdah court when the judge asked if he wanted to say anything regarding the quantum of punishment.

(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited) 

Updated 13:18 IST, January 20th 2025