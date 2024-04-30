Advertisement

A Facebook user has shared a post about making his father retire from his “Kirana shop” and is getting praise from all over social media. He said that because of this shop, he could complete his studies without taking any loans.

Waheed Monin posted this news on his Facebook wall on the day his father decided to step down from his year-old business, “Kirana Store.” Moreover, he mentioned that “he was still not ready for the same.” Moreover, he added that the place of this shop was rented by his father and has been in use for 33 years, and the mastermind behind this business “was obviously my Ammi.” He mentioned that because of the sacrifices of his parents, he was able to complete his education.

Advertisement

“Because of my parents' hard work and because of this shop I could complete my education without any financial crisis and without borrowing a single penny from any person or bank. He used to run this shop daily from 9 am to 11 pm with only 2 days leave per year for celebrating two Eids. I also used to work there till 9th std after school time and I still remember rates of many kirana items during that period,” he also added.

Check out the viral post:

Waheed said in his post that he has mixed feelings about this event. He said, “Feeling both sad and happy as I would have definitely continued and have expanded this business nicely in a modern way if my parents had not given me proper education. It’s sad to see him stopping his work which he liked the most. Hope he enjoys his retirement and leisure time and takes care of his health which he has always ignored for us.”

Waheed is now working as a consultant neurologist in Aurangabad and wishes his father to enjoy his life and take rest.

The viral post has received more than 3600 reactions, 549 comments, and 1200 shares.

Advertisement

People’s reactions in the comments:

“You are very lucky that you got them as your parents. I still remember uncle coming to school. Now it will happy and resting time for your parents.

Advertisement

God bless. Lots of best wishes.”

“What a journey uncle good luck for second inning.”

Advertisement

“Inspirational bhau , parents sacrifice is what made us today.”

“Hats off to your beloved parents for giving you a strong foundation of education and morals. Wishing chacha ji a happy n relaxing post-retirement life.”

Advertisement

“Great Sir, Parents Hard work & your hard work having emerged as Super Consultant that's great thing. May almighty bless you with all success.”