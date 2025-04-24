'They Separated Hindus & Muslims — Those Who Couldn't Recite Kalma Were Shot': Teen Recounts Father's Killing in Pahalgam

Pahagam Terror Attack: A family vacation turned into a nightmare for the Kalthias from Surat when a terror attack at a popular tourist point in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, claimed the life of 48-year-old Shailesh Kalthia, a resident of the Varachha area of Surat city.

Kalthia was among the victims killed in the brutal ambush by terrorists at the scenic "mini Switzerland" meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. His teenage son, Naksh Kalthia, survived the attack and has now come forward with a harrowing account of what exactly unfolded that afternoon.

“We were at the 'mini Switzerland' point in Pahalgam, enjoying the view, when we suddenly heard gunshots,” Naksh recounted, his voice still shaking from the trauma.

“At first, we didn’t know what was happening. Then someone screamed that terrorists had entered the area. We tried to hide, but they found us.”

According to Naksh, the attackers, two armed men, singled out the male tourists and subjected them to a chilling religious test. “They asked the men to separate into Muslims and Hindus. They then asked everyone to recite the ‘Kalma’ three times. Those who couldn’t were shot,” he said.

Shailesh Kalthia was one of those shot after failing to recite the Islamic declaration.

“They weren’t letting him speak,” Naksh said of his father, visibly struggling to hold back tears. “They didn’t say anything to my mother... They spared the women and children.”

Naksh added that one of the attackers had a camera tied to his head, as if to record the act. “He was fair and had a beard,” he said, describing the terrorist’s appearance. After the terrorists fled, local villagers appeared and advised the survivors to descend the hill immediately. “The army came an hour or so later,” Naksh said. “But by then, it was too late for my father.”

‘My Husband’s Head Was on My Lap'

Adding to this chilling account was Shailesh’s wife, Sheetal Kalthia, who also witnessed the horror unfold. “We ran to hide once we heard gunshots, but a boundary covered the whole area, so there was no place to escape. Suddenly, one of the terrorists appeared right in front of us. He asked the Muslims to stand on one side and the Hindus on the other,” she recounted, her voice breaking.

“When the terrorist said ‘Kalma’ to each person, the Muslims replied ‘Muslim’… He then separated the Hindu men and shot them. He had a long gun with a camera mounted on it. He waited and watched as the people he shot lay dying. He shot six or seven men at point-blank range, including my husband. They didn’t survive beyond 2-3 minutes after being shot. My husband’s head was on my lap, and I could do nothing,” she said.

Sheetal also raised serious questions about the lack of security in the area. “There were so many tourists, and not a single army or police officer in sight. There was no hospital, no help, nothing. I don’t believe there is any Hindu-Muslim conflict in Kashmir. The people are peaceful. But these Pakistani terrorists are the ones trying to divide and destroy. The government must provide security or stop tourism in such unsafe zones,” she urged.

What Unfolded on April 22

What began as a peaceful afternoon in the scenic meadows of Baisaran turned into a blood-soaked tragedy. Around 3 PM on April 22, six heavily armed Pakistani terrorists infiltrated from Kishtwar and made their way to the bustling tourist site via Kokernag.

Families, unaware of the looming threat, were enjoying the fresh mountain air and postcard views when the sound of gunfire shattered the calm.