‘They Slapped Her, Then Burnt Her’: Noida Woman’s Son Recalls Mother's Brutal Death

Greater Noida: In a shocking update on Noida dowry murder case, woman's six-year-old son has revealed that he saw his father and grandmother set his mother on fire.

The child’s emotional statement has strengthened the case against the woman’s husband and in-laws.

The woman, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, was killed by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family in Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station. She had been married to Vipin for nine years and was facing harassment for dowry throughout her marriage.

"They Poured Something on Mumma and Set Her on Fire"

Speaking to the media, Nikki’s young son said, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara, fir lighter se aag laga di.” (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire using a lighter.).

Two disturbing videos of the incident have surfaced. In one video, Nikki is seen being dragged by her hair and assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law. In another, she is seen limping down the stairs, badly burned, moments before she died.

Sister Captured the Incident on Video

Nikki’s elder sister, Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, captured parts of the horrifying incident on video. She alleged that Nikki was murdered because the family failed to meet a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh. Despite giving a Scorpio car and other gifts at the time of marriage, the demands continued.

“They hit her on her neck and threw acid on her,” Kanchan told reporters, holding Nikki’s son in her arms. “I tried to save her, but I couldn’t. Our children saw everything. They tortured me too. I want them to suffer the way they made my sister suffer.”

Kanchan said that on the night of the incident, between 1:30 am and 4:00 am, she too was beaten. “They said they got dowry for one, what about the other? They told me I was better off dead,” she added.

Nikki Died on the Way to the Hospital

Nikki was first rushed to Fortis Hospital by her sister and neighbours and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Unfortunately, she died on the way.

FIR Registered, Husband Arrested