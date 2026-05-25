‘They Were Upset With Me’: Samarth Singh’s Lawyer Makes Shocking Claims Over Surrender Advice And Unpaid Bills

Madhya pradesh: Senior Advocate Mrigendra Singh has made sensational revelations after stepping away from the legal defence linked to the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, claiming the accused family stopped communicating with him after he advised surrender before the court.

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive telephonic conversation, Singh said he had clearly advised accused Samarth Singh to surrender. “I definitely asked him to surrender,” the senior advocate said, adding that the family appeared unhappy with his legal advice.

Communication with family allegedly stopped

“Yes, yes. I think so,” Singh replied when asked whether the accused side was upset over his stand.

The lawyer further alleged that communication with the family had completely broken down over the last few days. “They have not been speaking to me for the last three days,” he said, adding that even calls made by his juniors allegedly went unanswered.

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Claims of unpaid legal dues

Singh also claimed that his professional dues had not been cleared. “They have not paid my bill,” he stated during the conversation, while confirming he would no longer appear in the matter.

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The advocate clarified that he himself had earlier advised withdrawal from the case. “I advised them earlier that I should be withdrawing from the matter,” he said.

Jabalpur HC to hear bail cancellation petition on May 27

The development comes amid intensifying legal scrutiny in the Twisha Sharma death case. The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned till May 27 the hearing on petitions seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to retired judge Giribala Singh.

The matter was heard before Justice Devnarayan Mishra after counsel appearing for Giribala Singh sought additional time to file replies to petitions moved both by Twisha Sharma’s father and the Madhya Pradesh government.