Thick-Walled Underground Madrasa Near Al Falah University Under Scanner for Terror Link

New Delhi: In a major development in the 10/11 Delhi terror attack probe, police have located a suspicious underground madrasa near Al Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad. The structure is under construction on a 200-yard plot, around two kilometres away from the university.

The police launched an investigation on Saturday after noticing the unusually four- to five-feet-thick basement walls of the Madrasa which goes above the standard measure of residential or educational buildings typically having walls only about nine inches thick. This construction raised serious questions about the purpose behind such heavy reinforcement. Investigating agencies have also visited the site and questioned nearby residents.

According to sources, officials believe the massive structure is not consistent with a regular madrasa or educational setup, suggesting that it is to conceal explosives and carry out terrorist activities, prompting a deeper probe.

Madrasa Terror Link Exposed

The property is registered under the name of Maulvi Ishteyaq, who had earlier rented a room to Delhi Red Fort blast accused, Doctor Muzammil, and was later interrogated following Muzammil’s arrest. Investigators have also uncovered that the equipment used for the construction of the madrasa was arranged by Muzammil, the same individual from whose room police recovered 2,900 kilograms of explosives during the NIA operation.

Construction work has now been halted, and police have formally begun investigating potential terror links to the building.

Al-Falah – A University Turned Terror Hub

Al-Falah University has come under fire after two of its practicing doctors are suspected of being involved in the November 10 blast incident in New Delhi.

The main accused of the 10/11 terror blast, Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car that exploded near the historic Red Fort, revealed that he used to live in Al-Falah Medical College. Building No. 17 of Al-Falah University in Faridabad emerged as the meeting point for the ‘Doctor Terrorists’.

Room No. 13, belonging to Dr Muzammil, was used to mix chemicals and prepare explosives using ammonium nitrate and oxide. Secret diaries recovered from Muzammil and Umar’s rooms contained coded references like ‘operation’, ‘shipment’ and ‘package’ for explosives.

As per the sources, the suspects prepared explosives using ammonium nitrate, oxide, and fuel oil, recording all details in code. These same words were also found in chats retrieved from their mobile phones and encrypted communication apps.

However, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, saying that the university has no connection with the accused apart from them working in their official capacities, and no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored within the university premises.

Al Falah University’s Membership Suspended

Following the discovery of a suspected third car on the university campus reportedly belonging to one of the key conspirators, Dr Shaheen Shahid, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) said, "It is intimated that, as per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing. However, as per media reports, it has come to our notice that Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing."

Earlier, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) also issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University on Thursday, claiming that its website still displays NAAC accreditation status for two of its colleges, despite the status having expired.