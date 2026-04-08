Thief Stays Underwater For 5 Hours To Evade Arrest, Uses Lotus Stem Like Snorkel To Breathe | Jabaplur

Jabalpur: A thief got into a dramatic adventure in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, while trying to escape apprehension after stealing a woman's purse. He dived right into a pond and breathed through a lotus stalk for hours. Here is what happened:

The thief, identified as 32-year-old Harvinder Singh, attempted to snatch a woman's purse in the AC coach of a train travelling from Rewa to Itwari. As the train slowed down, he jumped off after pulling the chains.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had seen him as he attempted to steal the purse, chased Harvinder Singh. In a bid to escape the police, the thief jumped into a swampy pond, filled with algae. This prevented the police from spotting him underwater.

With police still looking for him, the thief decided to stay underwater for hours! He remained submerged and breathed for five hours using a hollow lotus stalk, that worked like a hollow pipe or a snorkel.

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Police, even with the assistance of divers, could not locate the thief for hours. It was only after continuous search that the divers were finally able to locate him hiding beneath algae.

Following his arrest, the police identified him as a history-sheeter, who was arrested in 2018 by Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada Police for stealing jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 70 lakh. There are several cases registered against Harvinder Singh, who is a resident of Bijnor Uttar Pradesh.