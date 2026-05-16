Thieves Leave 'Love You' Note At Congress Office In Ambikapur, Then Make Off With 72 Taps

Ambikapur: Thieves broke into the Congress district office Rajiv Bhavan in Ambikapur’s Gandhi Chowk area, stealing 72 bathroom taps and leaving behind a note that read ‘love you’. The incident, which occurred in the city’s VIP zone, was reportedly the third time the Congress office was targeted, raising questions about security and policing in the district.

After the theft incident, Congress district president Balkrishna Pathak visited the office and accused drug users and anti-social elements of being behind the theft. He stated that the thieves removed the taps with such precision that it appeared they had no fear of being caught, and called the 'love you' message left behind as a direct taunt to the police and administration. Pathak stressed that the repeated break-ins reflected a worsening law and order situation in Ambikapur and demanded stronger action from the police.

The break-in at the Congress district office in Ambikapur has also left other party leaders questioning the state of law and order in the Chhattisgarh city. The office has now been reportedly targeted for the third time, and each incident has added to concerns about repeated security lapses at the premises of the main opposition party in the district.

According to the party leaders, the intruders removed the expensive taps with such precision that it appeared they were unconcerned about being caught. Balkrishna Pathak said that the thieves had operated without fear, suggesting they believed they would not face consequences. “The confidence shown by the thieves reflected the deteriorating law and order situation,” he remarked during his visit to Rajiv Bhavan.

Advertisement

Adding to the fury, the note left on the floor has further angered party workers, who see it as a deliberate taunt to both the police and the local administration. “The accused even wrote a message on the ground before leaving, which he described as a direct mockery of the police and administration,” Pathak said.

Party Blames Rising Anti-Social Activity

The Congress leaders suspected that drug users and other anti-social elements active in Ambikapur may be behind the repeated thefts. The district president believed that the recurrence of such incidents indicated a failure to curb criminal activity in central areas of Ambikapur.

Advertisement

He urged the police to increase patrolling and improve surveillance around public and political offices, warning that continued inaction would only embolden offenders. The district unit has demanded a thorough investigation and immediate arrests.