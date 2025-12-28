Thin Layer Of Smog Covers Mumbai's Bandra As AQI Hits 123

Mumbai: A thin layer of smog engulfed Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 123, placing it in the 'Moderate' category

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remains hazardous, affecting people's health. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday reached 391, entering the severe category, with some regions exceeding 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Thick smog and fog trap pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life as Delhi residents faced the morning chill.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 445; Patparganj, 425; Nehru Nagar, 433; Shadipur, 445; Mundka, 413; and IGI Airport, 320, indicating severe pollution across the region.

According to CPCB categorisation, AQI readings between 0-50 are 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures, including the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, to address the situation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activities