Bengaluru: The PES University in Bengaluru reported a third suicide case after a 21-year-old student jumped from the third floor of the college campus in Electronics City.

The incident was reported by an anonymous user on social media who claimed that the student who died was studying in his third year and was not allowed to take an examination for arriving late to the exam hall, as per media reports.

The user wrote, "The student was a third-year student whose exam was at 8: 30 am and he arrived at 9 and was not allowed to write the end sem exam. He was even told he would get a backlog and couldn't sit for placements."

Furthermore, the user also claimed that the university was aware of the incident. The institution said that they are currently investigating the matter and trying to figure out why the student took such an extreme step. It also added that the student was academically strong.

"The university is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities by providing access, information and videos to understand what might have transpired. We have been looking for answers on what made such an academically strong student take this undesired extreme step. Authorities are conducting the investigation, and it would not be prudent to give rise to any speculated theories surrounding the circumstances that have led Rahul to end his life," the PES University said in a statement.

