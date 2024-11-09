Published 23:15 IST, November 9th 2024
Thiruvananthapuram Airport In Kerala Halts Flights For 5 Hours For 'Alpassi Arattu' Procession
Flights from the international airport in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram were suspended for five hours on Saturday to make way for the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala halts flight services on Saturday for 5 hours | Image: PTI/ Representational
