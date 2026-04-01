Thiruvananthapuram Airport To Suspend Flights on April 2 For 'Arattu' Procession

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Ahead of the upcoming celebrations for the 'Painkuni Arattu' procession, the operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will remain suspended on April 2 (Tomorrow), authorities said on Wednesday.

The flight operations will be disrupted from 4:00 in the afternoon to 9:00 in the evening.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport issued a passenger advisory stating, "On 2 April 2026, flight services will be suspended from 1645 hrs to 2100 hrs to enable the smooth continuation of the holy Painkuni Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple through our runway."

The advisory read, "The updated timings of the flights are available with the respective airlines. Our team is committed to ensuring your journey remains seamless."

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The Painkuni Arattu marks the grand conclusion of the 10-day Painkuni festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, held each year in March or April.

During the event, the temple deities are taken in a traditional procession to Shanghumugham Beach for a holy sea bath, a ceremony steeped in royal customs and significant enough to temporarily close the nearby airport runway.

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