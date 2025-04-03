This 500-Acre House In India Is World's Largest, Four Times The Size Of Buckingham Palace

Updated April 4th 2025, 14:28 IST
New Delhi: India is home to the world’s largest residential palace, and it’s not owned by the Ambanis. Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat ’s Vadodara is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace in the UK, showcasing India’s historical wealth and architectural brilliance.
For visitors, Lakshmi Vilas Palace is a must-see attraction. But for the Gaekwad royal family, it remains their ancestral home. Built in the 1880s under Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the palace is an Indo-Saracenic masterpiece adorned with intricate marble work, stunning fountains, and priceless artistic treasures.
With an estimated value of ₹24,000 crore in today’s terms, the palace continues to house Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, his wife Radhikaraje Gaekwad, and their two daughters.
Lakshmi Vilas Palace boasts 170 rooms, a private museum, and even its own golf course. The Gaekwads spent ₹2.5 million at the time to construct this marvel, sourcing materials from across the world like Rajasthani marble, Agra bricks, blue stones from Pune, Italian flooring, and Belgian glass.
Before Lakshmi Vilas Palace, the Gaekwads lived in the Nazarbaug Palace and Maharaja Palace (Sarkarwada). Maharaja Sayajirao III envisioned a grander residence and commissioned British architect Major Charles Mant. After Mant’s untimely death, architect Robert Fellows Chisolm completed the project, blending Indian and European styles to create this royal marvel.
