This 500-Acre House In India Is World's Largest, Four Times The Size Of Buckingham Palace | Image: X/ @IndexofGujarat

New Delhi: India is home to the world’s largest residential palace, and it’s not owned by the Ambanis. Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat ’s Vadodara is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace in the UK, showcasing India’s historical wealth and architectural brilliance.

A Tourist Marvel, A Royal Residence

For visitors, Lakshmi Vilas Palace is a must-see attraction. But for the Gaekwad royal family, it remains their ancestral home. Built in the 1880s under Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the palace is an Indo-Saracenic masterpiece adorned with intricate marble work, stunning fountains, and priceless artistic treasures.

With an estimated value of ₹24,000 crore in today’s terms, the palace continues to house Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, his wife Radhikaraje Gaekwad, and their two daughters.

A Palace Like No Other

Lakshmi Vilas Palace boasts 170 rooms, a private museum, and even its own golf course. The Gaekwads spent ₹2.5 million at the time to construct this marvel, sourcing materials from across the world like Rajasthani marble, Agra bricks, blue stones from Pune, Italian flooring, and Belgian glass.

Bird's eye view of Lakshmi Vilas Palace | Image Credits: X/ @the_conqueror56

How the Palace Came to Life