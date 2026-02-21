'This Decade Is India's Tech-ade': PM Modi Inaugurates Semiconductor Plant In Greater Noida

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a major HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant in Greater Noida, underlining that the current decade can be better descibed as ‘techade’ for India because it will become the basis of India's strength in the 21st century.

“This decade is a 'tech-ade' for India. Whatever India is doing in the field of technology in this decade will become the basis of our strength in the 21st century... India may have started its journey in the semiconductor sector late, but today, we are progressing at a rapid pace,” PM Modi said in his address.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the country has so far approved 10 semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects under its Semiconductor Mission. Four of these units are set to commence production very soon, he added.

Lauding Uttar Pradesh for emerging as the nation's technological powerhouse, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of pride for all of us that Uttar Pradesh is poised to become a major centre for India's semiconductor systems. This factory, by HCL and Foxconn, will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh's identity as a technology powerhouse. As a member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, this is also a proud moment for me.”

Speaking about India's technological prowess which was on full display at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi said, “Today, India is rapidly progressing towards its goal of development. I have also said from the Red Fort that India has no time to pause or slow down. Since the beginning of 2026, India has accelerated its progress... and now this week is also proving to be historic for India. Heads of state and technology leaders from across the world gathered in Delhi for the Global AI Impact Summit. At this summit, the world witnessed India's AI potential, understood our vision, and appreciated it.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned that India is striving to catch up with the world's top countries in the processing power needed to run the modern world. "This means that India is working simultaneously on both software and hardware," he underlined.

The establishment of the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor facility marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance and reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of positioning India as a trusted global destination for high-end electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility inaugurated at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will be set up by India Chip Pvt. Ltd. under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP).

The project aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence, and build resilient global supply chains. It is expected to play a crucial role in supporting key sectors such as mobiles phones, tablet, laptop, automotive, consumer electronics and other devices.