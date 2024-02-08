Advertisement

Bengaluru, also known as Silicon Valley of India, recently witnessed a surprise revelation by an X user named Ayush. His unexpected encounter with a family-run gaming console repair shop has become the talk of the town among tech enthusiasts.

Ayush, a developer at Solana Foundation, stumbled upon a unique gaming console repair shop named Console Fixit while seeking repairs for his PS5 in Bengaluru. The experience left him pleasantly surprised by the level of service and precision offered.

Console Fixit, with a strong presence in South India, operates as a 24x7 family-run business. Ayush's viral post shed light on the fact that the shop is not just a repair center but an empire with over seven centers across South India. The family members are trained experts, contributing to the success of this gaming console haven.

The post by Ayush highlights how Bengaluru, with its ever-growing technological eco-system, has become a haven for gaming enthusiasts. A dedicated shop catering exclusively to gamers is a dream come true, reflecting the city's ability to surprise and innovate.

went to get my ps5 repaired in blr, landed into a family run empire called consolefixit with more than 7 centers in south india. they train their family members and run these shops 24x7 🤯



India surprises everyday. pic.twitter.com/pUJgKcehhc — Ayush (@heyayushh) January 10, 2024

Ayush's post on X narrated his experience with Console Fixit, expressing admiration for their expertise and the 24x7 availability of their services. The accompanying image of a technician surrounded by gaming console motherboards adds a visual element to his testimony.

The user, went a step further by encouraging others to reach out to Console Fixit for any gaming console-related queries. He shared the shop's contact number (098111 22394) and mentioned the existence of a call center, demonstrating the shop's commitment to customer service.

Bengaluru continues to solidify its reputation as a technological hub, surprising its residents with unique and specialized services every now and then. Console Fixit's family-run business model and dedication to gaming consoles fixing make it a noteworthy addition to the city's tech landscape.