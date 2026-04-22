This Hyderabad Techie Could Have Grown 10 Kg Ganja On His Terrace After Quitting Job. But... | Watch

Hyderabad: A software engineer who had lost his job over alleged drug addiction was arrested in Hyderabad after police conducted a raid at his residence. The accused, identified as CH Shashidhar allegedly cultivated cannabis on his terrace after losing his job. Shashidhar, a resident of Nacharam, was arrested by officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department.

As per reports, 17 cannabis plants, some of which had already started flowering, were recoverred from her place, which would have yielded approximately 10 kg of ganja. Police said that some of these plants had grown upto three metres by then.

Officials said that Shashidhar had developed a strong addiction and was spending almost all of his salary on marijuana. The accused allegedly bought ganja seeds and began cultivating them only for personal use. It is being investigated whether his act has any links to supply or distribution networks.

The Ranga Reddy Enforcement team, led by Circle Inspector Balaraj, raided his house in Gandhi Nagar, Nacharam, acting on a tip-off and seized all his plants. Shashidhar was handed over to the Ghatkesar Excise Police for further action.

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Crackdown On Ganja In Hyderabad

The case comes amid a backdrop of a several such cannabis-related cases across Hyderabad and its outskirts, which has prompted excise authorities to intensify their crackdown. This has led to a series of raids since January, 2026.

Earlier, in one of the biggest operations this year, officials seized more than 8 kg of ganja and arrested seven people. In another case, nearly 10 kg of the contraband was recovered and three persons were taken into custody. Several smaller seizures were also reported in recent months.

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According to officials, many of the arreseted are college students and young professionals, who were either using the narcotic themselves or selling it in small quantities to make some easy money.