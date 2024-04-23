‘This is A Conspiracy’: Hubballi Congress Councillor On Daughter Neha’s Murder | Exclusive

The accused, identified as Fayaz Khondunaik, who was reportedly Neha's former classmate, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police. | Image:R Bharat

Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old first-year Master of Computer Application (MCA) student at BVB College in Hubballi-Dharwad, was allegedly stabbed to death on the college campus. The accused, identified as Fayaz Khondunaik, who was reportedly Neha's former classmate, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police.

The incident, which occurred on April 18, has sent shockwaves through the community, especially as it involves the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

CM Siddaramaiah not getting right information: Neha’s father

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Neha's father expressed his anguish, stating, "I have filed a complaint against all those who are behind the killing of my daughter. This is a conspiracy. I have demanded strict action against the accused.”

“The CM is not getting the right information about the case. Even the police department has submitted the wrong report to the Home Minister and Chief Minister,” he added.

Neha’s mother reveals daughter was being ‘harassed’ long time back

Neha's mother revealed that her daughter had been harassed by the accused for some time. "The boy who murdered my daughter misused the phone number and started going after my daughter, he later proposed to her," she said.

"Soon after this incident, my daughter Neha came terrified to me and reported that she is worried, she is being harassed. I used to drop my daughter to the college because she was really tensed about the guy being behind her,” she said.

The deceased’s mother further demanded justice stating, “This is my last request."

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice from the community, with demands for stringent action against the accused. The authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide solace to the grieving family.

CM Siddaramaiah on the case

"We have decided to give it to the CoD (CID). We will set up a special court for it. Charge sheet has to be filed in a time-bound manner and the case has to be disposed off, so the special court," Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to a question from a reporter, he said, “I have not been able to go to her (parent's) residence. Our district in-charge Minister and party workers had gone. Also H K Patil (Law Minister) is going. I will go when I go there (Hubballi).”

Murder case snowballs into a political slugfest

The ruling Congress has tried to project it as an incident with a personal angle, on the other hand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called it a "love jihad" case and said it's a testimony of the deterioration of law and order in the state.