'This Is Cinderella Stepmother': Mahesh Jethmalani's Scathing Arguments Accusing Priya Sachdeva Of Greed In Inheritance Battle

Breaking: In a dramatic turn of events inside the courtroom, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karishma Kapoor’s children, launched a blistering attack on Priya Sachdeva, accusing her of greed and breach of fiduciary duty.

Terming her actions as those of a “Cinderella stepmother,” Jethmalani questioned Priya’s intentions and financial dealings, alleging that she had already cornered a majority share of the family’s wealth.

“Who is really greedy?” Jethmalani asked pointedly. “Priya Sachdeva already holds 60% of the assets and an additional 12% through her son. She is also set to receive 75% of the trust.”

He further claimed that Priya acted with “undue haste,” writing letters about forms determining company beneficiaries to restrict Karishma’s children’s rightful shares.

The fiery exchange marked a key moment in what is quickly becoming one of the most closely watched family legal battles, a clash over inheritance, power, and trust, both financial and personal.

Rani Kapur’s Affidavit Highlights Marital Strain Between Sanjay and Priya Sachdeva

The long-running ₹30,000-crore inheritance case involving late industrialist Sanjay Kapur has taken a colder, more contentious turn. Rani Kapur, Sanjay’s mother, has filed a detailed affidavit before the Delhi High Court, adding new depth to the ongoing family feud.

In her statement, accessed exclusively by Republic, Rani Kapur outlines the fractured relationship between Sanjay and his wife Priya Sachdeva, revealing that the two had been living through “serious marital discord and estrangement since 2023.”

According to her affidavit, frequent disputes and growing tension led to Priya’s removal as Director and Managing Director of AIPL on May 31, 2023.