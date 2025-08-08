'This Is Not a Joke': After Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Accuses Election Commission of 'Vote Theft', Cites Lack of Transparency

New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of ignoring "vote theft" and demanded action on over one lakh allegedly fake voters in a Karnataka constituency, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the poll panel on Friday, questioning its impartiality and demanding an investigation into the alleged electoral fraud.

Poll Body Seeks Affidavit From Rahul Gandhi on ‘Fake Voter’ Claims

Priyanka Gandhi responded to the Election Commission's request that Rahul Gandhi submit a signed declaration detailing the alleged voter list irregularities under the Conduct of Election Rules so that the requisite processes could be commenced. Chief Electoral Officers from at least three states had written to Rahul Gandhi, requesting the names of electors he said were incorrectly included or excluded.

“Why the Affidavit?” Priyanka Questions EC’s Intent

Slamming the response from the Election Commission, Priyanka said, "Understand this, the affidavit they are asking for is under a law in which you have to give a petition within 30 days otherwise nothing will happen. So why are they asking for the affidavit? Such a big disclosure has been made. If it is unintentional, then investigate it."

Questioning the lack of transparency, Priyanka said "Why is the Election Commission not giving voters' list in a machine-readable format and why is it not investigating?"

"We Took an Oath in Parliament": Priyanka Defends Public Disclosure

“Instead you are saying sign an affidavit, which is a bigger oath than what we take in Parliament. We have taken that oath, we are saying everything in public and are showing the evidence to you,” she emphasized, speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex.

Repeating the claims made by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka alleged that “over one lakh fake votes have been found in an assembly which means whoever they vote for will win.” She challenged the EC’s comments on Rahul Gandhi’s accusations, saying: "How do they know the claims are wrong when they have not investigated it?"

“The evidence is in front of them and they have to investigate it. How can they say it is wrong unless they investigate it? There can be no matter bigger than this,” she said.

Declaring that the matter pertains to the fundamental elements of Indian democracy, Priyanka cautioned the electoral body about the repercussions of discriminatory behavior: "This is our country's democracy." This is not a joke. It isn't about one or the other party. If they haven't looked into it, they can't call it crap."

“You Will Have to Answer”: Priyanka Issues Warning to EC

Taking her criticism a step further, she questioned the election commission’s allegiance: “I am sorry, they have a bigger responsibility. If they feel their responsibility is only to the BJP and only to one party, they need to rethink it. Because as my brother said, a day will come when other people are in power, and then those who have colluded in this kind of complete destruction of our democracy will have to answer for it.”

“They should be aware that they will have to answer for it,” she added.

Priyanka also stated that the INDIA bloc would decide on the next steps concerning the poll rigging allegations: “But it is clear that there is some wrongdoing in this matter. This would be clear to you and the manner in which their leaders are responding has also made it clear.”

“If you go to a teacher and say cheating is happening, will the teacher slap you or say that it would be checked? Here they are abusing him (Rahul Gandhi) and then say sign an affidavit. If such a big 'kaand' is happening under your (EC) nose and you are not doing it, then investigate it” she added.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Chori’ of Over 1 Lakh Votes in Karnataka

The controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi presented evidence at a press conference at the AICC's Indira Bhawan, alleging widespread electoral fraud in Karnataka.

Gandhi claimed that there was "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes in one constituency, which included 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos, and 33,692 voters who misused Form 6 of new voter registration.

Rahul Gandhi defied the Election Commission's demand for a signed declaration, saying, “I am a politician, what I say to the people is my word. I am saying it to the people publicly, take it as an oath.”

He further added: “Interestingly, they haven’t denied the information. They haven’t said the voter lists (shown by me) are wrong. They are saying Rahul Gandhi should say it under oath... They know the truth. We know you (EC) have done this across the country.”

Gandhi issued a warning to authorities who were allegedly involved in the irregularities: “There are going to be consequences for every single polling officer who is doing this. It doesn’t matter how senior or junior you are. One day, the Opposition is going to come to power, and then you see what we do to you.”

He cited the Constitution and the freedom fight, calling the suspected electoral fraud "a crime being committed against the Indian Constitution, against the Indian flag." He accused the poll body of not succeeding its mandate: “This is nothing less than that. My message to the Election Commission is that they are not in the business of keeping it safe."