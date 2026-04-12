'This is Not About Politics But Keeping Our Promise to India's Daughters': Rijiju Writes to Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: In a strongly worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has emphasised that promises made to India's women cannot be reduced to "politics of postponement" and called for swift implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) through necessary amendments linked to delimitation.

Rijiju asserted that the time has come to deliver on the landmark legislation, which reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He expressed respectful disagreement with the hesitation and questions being raised at this critical juncture.

The minister noted that women's reservation had remained an unfulfilled promise for decades across previous governments. It was the current government that transformed it into reality by passing the constitutional amendment in 2023. However, its effective rollout depends on related amendments concerning delimitation to ensure women receive their rightful representation starting with the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, rather than being pushed into further uncertainty, he asserted.

Rijiju highlighted his personal efforts to build consensus, stating that he has reached out, written to, and engaged with leaders across political parties. While dialogue has taken place and continues, he stressed that "intent must translate into action" at some point.

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"Delaying implementation in the name of process is nothing but delaying justice to millions of women," Rijiju wrote, adding that this is not about politics but about keeping a solemn promise to the daughters of India.

He appealed to all parties to rise above hesitation and move forward together for the empowerment of Nari Shakti.

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The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the lower house and state legislatures. Its implementation was originally linked to the completion of a fresh Census and subsequent delimitation exercise, which could have delayed rollout significantly.

Recent developments indicate the government is preparing amendments to facilitate earlier implementation, potentially delinking or adjusting the linkage to enable the quota from the 2029 polls. This has sparked an exchange of letters, with opposition parties, including the Congress, seeking an all-party meeting (preferably after state assembly elections) for detailed consultations on the proposed changes.