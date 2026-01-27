‘This Is Only The Beginning’: EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen Says Europe & India Making History

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that India and the European Union have concluded the much-anticipated free trade agreement, touted as the 'Mother of all Deals'.

In a post on X on Tuesday, she called the moment historic and expressed optimism on further strengthening the strategic relationship.

She said, "Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger."

Union Commerce Minister described the agreement as "a formidable partnership for the world."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen here in the national capital. The leaders held a bilateral meeting which took place at Hyderabad House, with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also in attendance.

The leaders displayed the spirit of bonhomie as they met at the Hyderabad House.

Advertisement

Earlier, the EU leaders paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat, as part of their state visit to India.

The ceremony, held in the presence of senior Indian officials, was part of their ongoing state visit and coincided with the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi, which will be co-hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The European leaders also signed the guestbook at the memorial site after the wreath-laying ceremony and paid floral tributes to the Mahatma.

European Council President Antonio Costa shared visuals from his visit to Rajghat and reflected upon the timeless values of Mahatma Gandhi. He said, "Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. His words continue to resonate with the same force today as in the past: "Peace will not come out of a clash of arms but out of justice lived and done by unarmed nations in the face of odds."

The visit comes at a time when both sides have concluded their discussion of a free trade agreement, which is expected to strengthen their shared commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, reiterating it as the 'Mother of all deals' and how it illustrates the partnership between two major economies of the world. The deal becomes significant as it links two major economies that command a quarter of the world's GDP.

PM Modi made the remarks while virtually addressing the Opening Ceremony of India Energy Week 2026.

He added that the free trade agreement with the EU will complement existing agreements with the United Kingdom and members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Extending his congratulations to those associated with different sectors, the Prime Minister said the agreement would be highly beneficial for industry stakeholders. He added that the trade deal would have a positive impact on both manufacturing and services in the country.

Emphasising the broader global impact, PM Modi said the FTA would boost global confidence in India. "This Free Trade Agreement will further strengthen global confidence in India for businesses and investors across the world," he said, adding that India is actively working on global partnerships across all sectors.