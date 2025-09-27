'This Is Zubeen’s Assam, Justice Will Be Done': Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Vows

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that look-out notices have been issued against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, singer Zubeen Garg's manager, in connection with Garg's death.

Both Mahanta and Sharma have been directed to appear before the CID office in Guwahati by October 6. Sarma warned that if they fail to comply, Assam Police will take necessary steps to bring them back to the state.

"Zubeen Garg is our asset. We will have to ask many more questions to Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma and a few others. I want to inform Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma that you will not attempt to test the patience of the people. We would like you both to be in Assam on October 6. We would like you both to be present at the ID office on October 6. If you are innocent, please come to the CID office and state what you wish to say. When the people of Assam raise their voices for justice for Zubeen, I will have to do this. I promise to the people of Assam that it is my duty as a Chief Minister to bring all accused before the law, and I will fulfil this responsibility. Assam police has already proved that it can take a strong stand when the time is needed," CM Sarma said during a Facebook live address.

He further said that, in the name of Zubeen, we can't allow Assam to be made into Nepal; we will have to make Assam the best state of India.

"I request you all not to try to make Assam like Nepal. If anyone thinks that violence will bring justice to someone, I think that it can't be possible. I want to request the people of Assam, don't take the law in your hands. We have issued look-out notices against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, and now they can't flee to any foreign country. We are attempting to obtain the post-mortem report from Singapore, and the report from Guwahati Medical College & Hospital has already been completed. We have sent the viscera sample to Delhi Central Forensic Science Laboratory so that we can determine whether anyone gave poison to his (Zubeen Garg) body. We freeze all bank accounts, PAN card, and credit card of Shyamkanu Mahanta. If Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma will not come to Assam on October 6 then the Assam police will try its best to bring both to Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further stated that yesterday, he sent a letter to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, requesting him to form a Judicial Commission comprising a sitting Judge for a neutral inquiry.

"We want to take this probe in transparency. When we feel that the Assam police will not be able to give justice to Zubeen, on that day, we will transfer the case to the CBI. Today I informed the Union Home Minister that if needed, we will transfer this case to CBI," CM Sarma said.

On the other hand, regarding the declaration of various examinations, the Assam Chief Minister stated that the results of the ADRE examination for Grade 3 posts will be announced on October 10, and the results of the Grade 4 examination for 5,000 posts will be declared on October 15.

"We will declare the results of various posts of the Health department before October 12, and the teachers' recruitment for elementary education results will be declared between October 15 and October 20. The results of graduate teachers and post-graduate teachers will be declared on October 15. The results of the Police Sub-Inspector and Fire Brigade exams will be declared on October 10. We will launch Orunodoi 3.0 on October 7, and we have completed the process. As a result, 30 lakh women of the state will benefit from this initiative. Nearly 3.5 lakh girl students of Assam will get benefits under the Nijut Moina Scheme, and we will provide the first instalment to all beneficiaries between October 10 and October 15," he said.

On the other hand, regarding the BTC election results, the Assam Chief Minister stated that yesterday (September 26), the BTC election process was completed, marking the first time the entire election process in Bodoland was conducted peacefully.