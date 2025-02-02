This Naxal-Affected Village in Chhattisgarh Gets Clean Water for the First Time After Independence | Image: ANI

Balrampur: Chunchuna, a remote village in Kusmi development block of Chhattisgarh, once inaccessible and a Maoist stronghold, has received clean drinking tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the first time since Independence.

The village, located on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, has around 100 households. Until now, residents struggled to fetch water from faraway places due to poor roads and Maoist influence.

"Earlier, we had to walk long distances for water. The area was under Naxal control, and even borewells couldn’t be dug. Now, roads have been built, and every house is getting water 24 hours a day," said a villager.

Another village resident says, "Water had to be brought from far away. Now that the government has provided water, we have got a lot of relief."

The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by the central government, aims to provide clean tap water to rural households across the country.