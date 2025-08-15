This One-Legged BSF Braveheart's Trigger Was "Always Aimed At Pakistan" During Op-Sindoor

BSF Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev was awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Op-Sindoor against Pakistan. | Image: Republic

79th Independence Day: In an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network, Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev, who received the Gallantry medal on August 15, 2025, expressed the pride he felt in playing a key role during Operation Sindoor.

During India's retaliatory strike against Pakistan, BSF Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev was deployed in the forward posts of 7th Battalion of BSF on the International border in Jammu, were he was detailed for replenishment of ammunition to forward troops.

As they were performing this risk-driven mission, an enemy 82 mortar shell suddenly exploded near him, causing life-threatening splinter injuries.

Speaking on his experience of being engaged in war against Pak, when the mortar shell exploded near him, Vyas said, "Challenges were plenty but having received eductation in dealing with the same, none of them were that big a deal. We faced every challenge bravely."

Commenting on how the josh was among BSF personnel during Op-Sindoor, Vyas said, “In life, we get few chances. Lot of jawans come upto me asking have you fought in any war and I use to say not untill now.”

Operation Sindoor changed that for BSF sub-inspector Vyas, during which he remained undeterred even after facing a string of war-linked obstacles.

"My trigger was always aimed at Pakistan and I never thought of mortar shelling. We got a chance and utlised every oppurtunity," Vyas said.

Amid the retaliatory attack on Pakistan launched by India on account of Pahalgam terror strike, Vyas remained conscious, stabilised himself and continued engaging in his given task, while inspiring his fellow soldiers.

He said, "BSF is the first line of defence, and this time we fought unitedly to save every Indian citizen, and neutralised every move by Pakistan."