'This Pollution Will Cause Permanent Damage': Supreme Court’s Stark Warning on Delhi’s Air Crisis

New Delhi: In a striking statement about Delhi's pollution levels, the Supreme Court stated on Thursday that the situation is "very serious" and advised attorneys to appear in court via video conference (VC) rather than in person. A bench consisting of Justices PS Narasimha and Atul S. Chandrukar made the observation.

Court Advises Lawyers to Attend Hearings Virtually

"The situation is very very serious! Why are you all appearing here? We have a virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," the Court said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in court, claimed that lawyers have on masks.

"Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well," Justice Narasimha stated.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 425 at 9 AM on Tuesday, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Then, with immediate effect, CAQM released a nine-point action plan for the entire National Capital Region (NCR) under Stage-III of GRAP.

CJI Bench Questions Punjab, Haryana on Stubble Burning

Delhi's air pollution problem is being watched by another Supreme Court bench. That bench, which is made up of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, questioned the governments of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday regarding the steps they have taken to curb stubble burning in their states. This is one of the things that makes air pollution in Delhi and other Indo-Gangetic plains states worse.

Citizens Protest Against Worsening Air Quality in Delhi

Meanwhile, Hundreds of people gathered for a rare protest in Delhi on Sunday against rising air pollution, as air quality is still declining in India's capital and nearby regions.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which gauges the amount of PM 2.5, or small particulate matter in the air that can clog lungs, has been between 300 and 400 during the last three weeks. This is 20 to 30 times more than the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation.