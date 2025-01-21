Published 17:12 IST, January 21st 2025
'Parda Parda...': This Republic Day Rehearsal Video Is Surely Gonna Lift Up Your Mood
A video of the Naval contingent rehearsing for the Republic Day is going viral on social media as personnel grove on classic Bollywood numbers.
New Delhi: Ahead of the 76th Republic Day , several videos from the rehearsal sessions are going viral on social media. In one such video, a Republic Day contingent is playing classic Bollywood numbers while the personnel are grooving to the tunes. The video shows the Naval contingent in high josh and excitement as they rehearse for the upcoming Republic Day at Kartavyapath.
The Naval band is seen playing Parda Parda and Monic Oh My Darling.
In high spirits and enthusiasm, the electric performance by the contingent is surely gonna lift up your mood and energise you sou. Take a look:
