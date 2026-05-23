'Thoda Seekh Lo Yaar...': Iran Tells Marco Rubio To Take 'Sabhyata Crash Course' In India, Says 'Free Me Milega'

New Delhi: Iran's Mumbai consulate on Saturday took a dig at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, posting a Hinglish jibe on X as he arrived in India for a four-day official visit.

As Rubio landed in India, he shared a picture of himself descending down the plane with his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio. In the picture, India officials were seen waiting to receive him at the tarmac.

Retweeting Rubio's X post, Iran's Mumbai consulate wrote, “Thoda seekh lo yaar… 'sabhyata ka crash course' free mein mil jayega! #India #Trump #Rubio."

The word ‘sabhyata’ translates to civility, culture, or civilisation in Hindi. The tweet can be roughly translated as, “Take some lessons…Take a crash course on civility…You'll get it in free.”

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The precise intent behind Iran's one-liner remains ambiguous, but observers have linked it to a remark made by US President Donald Trump in April, when he threatened Iran during nuclear standoff talks, writing on Truth Social that "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if Iran did not agree to a peace deal.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!” Trump had written on Truth Social.

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