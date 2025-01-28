Those Infamous for Appeasement Politics Now Taking Dip at Triveni Sangam: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: In an obvious attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, without naming anyone, said on Tuesday that even those infamous for their politics of appeasement are now taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

He, however, added that it will be a mistake to expect that those who have never respected the faith of India will respect the faith in Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at the Mahakumbh Samagam organised by Times Now-Navbharat, Adityanath said, "I am pleased that those who once disrespected India's faith and were infamous for their appeasement politics are now eager to take a dip at the holy Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati to seek 'punya' (virtue)." Responding to a question on whether opposition parties have appreciated his government's organisation of the grand Maha Kumbh, the chief minister said, "Prayagraj belongs to everyone and faith transcends all." He added that the growing participation of people in the Maha Kumbh from diverse political ideologies demonstrates the enduring influence of Sanatan Dharma.

Adityanath's remarks came after Yadav took a dip at the Sangam on Sunday.

The SP chief also advised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to visit the Kumbh with "sahanshilta" (patience).

Asked if opposition leaders joining the Kumbh is a victory for Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath said, "This is not a question of victory or defeat. It is a testament to the eternal presence and power of Sanatan Dharma, which continues to thrive and inspire." He, however, added that "to expect that those who have never respected the faith of India will respect the faith in Sanatan Dharma will be a mistake".

"Those who did not believe in Sanatan and only did appeasement were not only forced to take a dip but were also forced to install the statues of their stalwarts (at the Sangam) to show that this is also a place, it also has importance. If we ignore this faith, then this faith will ignore who knows how many people." SP workers have installed the statue of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Sangam. Akhilesh Yadav had garlanded his father's statue after taking a bath at the Sangam.

Highlighting the massive turnout, Adityanath shared that in the last 15 days, more than 16 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

"By the conclusion of the Kumbh on February 26, the number is expected to surpass the population of the third-largest country in the world," the chief minister said.

Adityanath expressed optimism that this Maha Kumbh would be remembered as a confluence of faith and modernity, leaving an indelible mark on the state's cultural and spiritual identity.

"When this Maha Kumbh concludes on Mahashivratri (February 26), it will symbolise a new Uttar Pradesh, where faith and development go hand in hand," he said.

Highlighting Indonesia's strong cultural ties with India, Adityanath noted that despite being a Muslim-majority country, Indonesia honours its Indian heritage, with traditions like Ramlila, a national airline named Garuda and Ganpati featured on its currency.

"Will a significant portion of India's population, often viewed as a vote bank, accept Lord Ram as their ancestor, despite benefitting from the land and its resources?" he asked.

Adityanath urged India's minorities to take pride in their ancestors, citing Indonesia as an example.

On the Waqf Act, he said, "Amendments to the Act are a necessity of the times. I am glad that the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) has worked on this and I hope it will be implemented in the next session." "Just as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented to benefit minorities from neighbouring countries, the amended Waqf Act will also be enforced," he added.

The chief minister said in Uttar Pradesh, Waqf has no land of its own.

"Waqf had claimed 1.27 lakh properties in the state, but upon investigation, only 7,000 were found to be valid," he said.

Adityanath stressed that public property belongs to the revenue department and should serve public or administrative purposes.

On the dispute surrounding the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, he asserted the importance of historical evidence and ancient scriptures.

Referring to mentions of Sambhal in the Puranas and Ain-i-Akbari, the chief minister said the latter records how Mir Baqi demolished a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu to construct the mosque.

"We are not looking for temples everywhere. But where historical evidence exists, it is important to bring the truth to light," he said.

The chief minister pointed out that Indian scriptures offer clear evidence of the Sambhal's significance.

"The Puranas, written more than 3,500 to 5,000 years ago, detail the place of Lord Vishnu's 10th incarnation. Islam came into existence only 1,400 years ago and we have no issues with it. However, historical facts cannot be ignored," he said.

Adityanath urged sceptics to refer to Ain-i-Akbari and consider the findings from archaeological excavations in Sambhal.

He said with a population of just three lakh, Sambhal accounts for a monthly electricity theft worth Rs 200 crore.

Temporary sub-stations were even set up atop mosques to facilitate the theft, he said.

Adityanath also slammed the Delhi government, comparing the power tariff and supply conditions in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.

"In Delhi, electricity costs Rs 9-10 per unit, while in Uttar Pradesh, it is Rs 3.5 per unit. Yet, Delhi faces frequent power cuts," he said.