Those Recording Reels At Polling Booths In Delhi Elections Will Face Legal Action, Here's What Police Said

Reel recording will not be allowed inside polling booth | Image: X

New Delhi: Delhi Police has warned against recording social media reels at polling stations during the assembly elections on February 5.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone-II) Madhup Tewari said anyone found violating this rule will face legal action.

'Legal Action Will Be Taken'

"There are strict guidelines of the Election Commission of India that no mobile phone is allowed inside the polling station. The same message will also be displayed at every polling station," the officer said.

The rule is aimed at preventing disruptions and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, he said.

Police have urged voters to follow the guidelines and refrain from any activity that could compromise security or order at polling booths.

Police will also monitor social media platforms to check if anyone posts pictures or videos from inside polling stations, he said.

Delhi To Vote on Feb 5