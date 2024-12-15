Those Responsible For Death of 3 School Students Will Be Held Accountable: Arunachal CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed shock over the death of three students in an overhead tank collapse in a private school in Naharlagun, and asserted that those responsible for the incident would be held accountable.

Three students were killed after an overhead tank, near which they were revising for examinations, collapsed on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at St. Alphonsa School, Naharlagun, which claimed the lives of three young students and left two others critically injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this unimaginable loss," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The administration has initiated a thorough investigation, and those responsible will be held accountable. Ex gratia support for the families of the deceased and assistance for the injured will be provided as per norms. We are committed to ensuring justice and extending all possible support. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the grieving families in this difficult time," he added.

Five people, including the owner and the principal of the school, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

An FIR has been registered with Naharlagun police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety standards at the school and the parents are now demanding that the institution be closed once and for all at the earliest.