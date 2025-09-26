‘Those Who Act Against Terrorists Render a Service to the International Community’: Jaishankar's Strong Message at UNGA

Jaishankar also said, "... A persistent threat to development is that perennial disruptor of peace, terrorism. It is imperative that the world display neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities... Those who act against them on any front render a larger service to the international community as a whole. As we confront conflict, economic pressures and terrorism, the limitations of multilateralism and the United Nations are visible. The need for reforming multilateralism has never been greater. The international situation is volatile, both politically and economically. We, as members of G20, have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction. That is best done by undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, by firmly combating terrorism, and by appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security…" He further warned that making energy and other essential resources more uncertain in an already fragile economic environment benefits no one.