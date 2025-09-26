Updated 26 September 2025 at 00:04 IST
‘Those Who Act Against Terrorists Render a Service to the International Community’: Jaishankar's Strong Message at UNGA
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, reaffirming India’s support for South Africa’s G20 presidency.
During the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar raised the pressing issues of the Global South, particularly regarding energy, food, and fertilizer security, which have been severely impacted by ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
He spoke about the global supply chains and logistics issues of access and rising costs that have become critical pressure points for many nations.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jaishankar stated, “Apart from jeopardizing supplies and logistics, access and cost themselves have become pressure points for nations. Double standards are in evidence.”
Jaishankar also said, "... A persistent threat to development is that perennial disruptor of peace, terrorism. It is imperative that the world display neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities... Those who act against them on any front render a larger service to the international community as a whole. As we confront conflict, economic pressures and terrorism, the limitations of multilateralism and the United Nations are visible. The need for reforming multilateralism has never been greater. The international situation is volatile, both politically and economically. We, as members of G20, have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction. That is best done by undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, by firmly combating terrorism, and by appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security…" He further warned that making energy and other essential resources more uncertain in an already fragile economic environment benefits no one.
Calling for a constructive approach, Dr. Jaishankar urged the global community to “move the needle towards dialogue and diplomacy, not in the opposite direction towards further complications.”
In the face of rising trade tensions and global uncertainties, Jaishankar’s message is a reminder of India’s steadfast commitment to fairness, justice, and inclusive development.
