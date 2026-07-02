Those Who Came To India After Partition Were 'Displaced' 'Struggling Warriors', Not Refugees: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Bhagwat said the term "refugee" was incorrectly applied to Partition-era migrants. He emphasised that these families chose the nation and their religion instead of pursuing careers or wealth, noting that while circumstances change, values remain constant.
- India News
- 2 min read
Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged that those who migrated to India during the Partition should not be described as "refugees" but as "displaced persons" and "struggling warriors" who prioritised their motherland and faith over material wealth.
Addressing the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Sindhu Education Society in Nagpur on Wednesday, Bhagwat said the term "refugee" was incorrectly applied to Partition-era migrants.
"They had left behind generations of accumulated wealth, property, businesses and farms. They were displaced, but they were not refugees. They came here out of love for their motherland and their faith. They were struggling warriors," he said.
Bhagwat emphasised that these families chose the nation and their religion instead of pursuing careers or wealth, noting that while circumstances change, values remain constant.
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The RSS leader also observed that success often invites jealousy, particularly in politics.
"The character of politics is such that when someone does good, there are always people who become jealous," he remarked.
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Speaking on the role of education, Bhagwat said while education that enables one to earn a livelihood is important, it is not essential for success. He pointed out that many individuals have achieved great success without formal schooling and later went on to employ highly educated people.
"The real purpose of education is to develop wisdom and values," he said, adding that learning begins at home.
Bhagwat also called upon people to remain resilient amid challenges.
"One should never give up before circumstances or destiny and should continue striving despite setbacks," he advised.
Drawing from the Bhagavad Gita, he stressed that perseverance and courage ultimately lead to success. He added that the true purpose of human life is to live for others and to inspire goodness through one's actions rather than mere preaching.
Bhagwat further outlined what he described as the ideal 'Aim in Life' for humanity: "Do not live for yourself, live for your own. Live with integrity yourself and teach integrity to everyone else--not by preaching, but by your actions. This is considered the true way of life in our culture."
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