'Those Who Harbor Terror Will No Longer Escape': Army Chief Warns Pakistan, Says 'Befitting Reply Is the New Normal' on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On this 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi issued a strong warning to Pakistan, stating that India will continue to respond firmly to any act of terrorism.

Addressing at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Gen Dwivedi said, “The forces that are conspiring to harm India's sovereignty, integrity, and people will be given a befitting reply this is the new normal of India.”

The Army Chief referred to India’s precise retaliatory strike on May 7, Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine high-value terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). The operation came in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

“This was not just a response; it was a clear message those who harbour terrorism will no longer escape,” he said.

India’s Firm Defence Posture

Gen Dwivedi highlighted India’s "Whole-of-Nation Approach" to security, noting that the Army, Air Force, Navy, and intelligence agencies acted in coordination to defend against enemy threats during the May 7–9 period.

He praised India’s Army Air Defence, which successfully neutralized multiple drone and missile threats without civilian casualties.

“Our forces responded with measured, precise retaliation. This posture of strength will continue,” he added.

New Brigades and Modern Warfare Units Announced

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Army Chief also announced major structural upgrades to boost India’s combat readiness:

Rudra Brigades: Newly approved all-arms integrated brigades combining mechanised infantry, artillery, armoured units, special forces, and UAVs for rapid deployment and firepower.

Bhairav Light Commando Battalions: Agile and lethal special forces units ready to deliver swift blows to enemy positions along the border.

Drone Platoons & Loiter Munition Batteries: Every infantry battalion is now equipped with unmanned systems, enhancing surveillance and precision strike capability.

Indigenous Missile Systems: Army Air Defence is being modernised with Indian-made weapons.

“These developments make the Indian Army more modern, agile, and ready for future challenges,” said Gen Dwivedi, reinforcing the Army’s alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

New Initiatives to Honour Kargil Heroes

To honour the Kargil War heroes, Gen Dwivedi also launched:

E-Shradhanjali Portal: Enables citizens to pay virtual tributes to Kargil martyrs from anywhere in the country.

QR Code Audio Gateway: Offers interactive storytelling of Kargil battles at memorials.

Indus Viewpoint: A new tourist site near the LoC in Batalik, offering civilians a glimpse into the tough terrain where the 1999 war was fought.

A Message of Strength and Sacrifice

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistani intruders in the 1999 Kargil War. Indian forces had reclaimed key high-altitude positions like Tololing and Tiger Hill after weeks of intense fighting under Operation Vijay.