'Those Who Levelled Allegations are Running Away': Assam CM Sarma Slams Pawan Khera Amid Passport Row

Golaghat, Assam: Continuing his attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera for his allegations against his wife, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday accused Khera of "running away" and alleged that the documents used to level accusations of multiple passports and foreign assets were "duplicate".

Speaking to reporters, Sarma claimed, "Those who levelled allegations are now running away...The governments of three states have said that the documents on which the allegations were levelled are duplicate."

He further intensified his accusations by suggesting a deeper conspiracy behind the allegations, saying, "These documents might have been given to Pawan Khera by Rahul Gandhi."

When asked about Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi's statement regarding the police raid on Pawan Khera's Delhi residence, Sarma dismissed him as a "kid", asserting that they have to "nab the big fish".

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Amid the escalating political war of words, Sarma expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the upcoming polls. "NDA will win 90-100 seats in the upcoming elections. BJP will win more than 70 seats."

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

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The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

Following the police searches at Khera's residence today, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, "We have searched his house. We can't give more details."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."