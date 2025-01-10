Those Who See Sanatana Dharma in Narrow Way Should Come to Kumbh: CM Yogi

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised the significance of Maha Kumbh saying people who have a "narrow" view of Sanatan Dharma should visit the festivities to understand and witness the glory.

The Chief Minister made these statements while speaking at an event. He said, "Maha Kumbh is not just a (simple) event. It represents the Sanatan pride, a mega gathering. Anyone who wants to witness the glory of Sanatan Dharma should come here for the Kumbh. Those who see Sanatan Dharma in a narrow way and divide people by saying that there persists discrimination, should come and see that there is no discrimination on the basis of caste. There is no practice of untouchability. There is no discrimination on the basis of gender. All gather together to bathe in Sangam."

This comes as the Chief Minister in the biggest interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, discussed the importance and significance of the mela.

Describing Mahakumbh as a powerful symbol of unity, bringing people from all castes and regions together, CM Yogi also talked about how the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion.

Appreciating India's rich and inspiring history, Yogi Adityanath has said that the Mahakumbh has transcended its religious origins , highlighting the tradition of guru-shishya parampara, Ved Vyasa's Mahabharata.

When asked if India should have a Sanatan Board, CM Yogi, "Our Sanatana Dharma should not be compared to any other caste or religion. Never. As I said, people working in the name of Waqf, working like mafias, we should never compare ourselves with them. Our Sanatan Dharma is very big..."

During the interview, CM Yogi assured that all security measures and arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and safe event.

The event, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, is expected to attract millions of devotees from across the country and around the world. The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up efforts to promote the Mahakumbh on a national scale, with CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers personally spearheading outreach campaigns.