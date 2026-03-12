'Thought It's Firecracker, God Saved Me!': Farooq Abdullah Recounts Narrow Escape After Failed Assassination Attempt

Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah credited his personal security team for saving his life after a gunman opened fire at a high-profile wedding last night. Recounting the chilling moments at the Royal Park venue, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister described hearing what he initially mistook for a ‘firecracker’ before being rushed to safety by his guards.

"I was walking out of the venue when I heard the sound of a firecracker. Immediately, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that there was a man with a pistol who had fired two shots. Neither do I know this man (the accused), nor do I have any information about him," Farooq Abdullah told reporters.

"I was told later that a man with a loaded pistol had fired two shots," Abdullah told reporters, confirming he had no prior knowledge of the attacker, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal.

"Neither do I know this man (the accused), nor do I have any information about him," Abdullah said.

While avoiding to label the incident as total security lapse, Abdullah pointedly noted the absence of local police despite the presence of numerous VIPs, stating, "Many big personalities were present at this wedding, but there was no police present. By Allah’s grace, my security was with me, and my life was saved."

“I don't know what his intention was. To say it was a security lapse would be a big statement to make,” the veteran politian added. He also emphasised that no religion promotes hatred and called for an inquiry.

The National Conference also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him following an attack on his life to enquire about his well-being and assured him that the matter would be investigated.

Who Is Kamal Singh Jamwal?

The assailant behind the brazen attempt on Farooq Abdullah’s life has been identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a 63-year-old resident of Jammu’s Purani Mandi area who claims to having a lethal obsession with the National Conference leader for 20 years. During interrogation, Jamwal, the son of Ajit Singh, confessed to a 20-year-old grudge against Abdullah. He reportedly used his own legally issued weapon to carry out the strike.

Identified by eyewitnesses as the chairman of a fringe group called "Jagran Manch," Jamwal reportedly lives off rental income from shops he owns in Jammu.

Police officials also noted that accused Kamal Singh Jamwal appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting. The National Security Guard (NSG) personnel assigned to protect Farooq Abdullah immediately intervened and successfully thwarted the assassination attempt. The firearm used in the incident has been recovered and further investigation is underway.



According to the FIR, Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder. The accused has also been booked under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act for illegal possession and use of a firearm.

The FIR has been registered at Gangyal Police Station under FIR No. 29, following the shocking incident that took place at a wedding function in Jammu on Wednesday night.

'Allah Is Kind…': Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the incident as an assassination attempt and questioned how the attacker was able to get within range despite the high-level security cover.

“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was asked to get within range to discharge shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt was foiled,” Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

Several MPs on Thursday raised the issue of the attack on former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah in Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the former Jammu and Kashmir CM's security, pointing fingers at the Centre's control over local police. Union Minister JP Nadda pushed back and called it a serious matter and assured a probe.

Kharge said that there is a 'danger to Farooq Abdullah's security'. He said that Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state earlier, and the police are now under the control of the Centre. He said ‘local security saved him’ and asked, 'if it is government's intention that the National Conference leader is killed."

Nadda said that the assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah is a ‘matter of concern and a serious matter’, and a ‘proper probe will be conducted’. He also said that 'necessary steps will be taken to boost the veteran leader's security. While slamming Mallikarjun Kharge for his allegations against the government, Nadda said, "Every matter should not be turned political…Congress might be having such intentions" raising the issue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death in custody in Jammu and Kashmir.

