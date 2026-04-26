Three Arrested for Trafficking Restricted Medicines as Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Pharma Trade

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a major crackdown on the illegal pharmaceutical drug trade, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested three accused persons for allegedly trafficking banned and controlled medicines, officials said on Sunday. According to officials, the accused were involved in the supply of restricted pharmaceutical drugs across the Delhi-NCR region. During the operation, police recovered a substantial quantity of Alprazolam tablets, Tramadol capsules, and codeine-based cough syrup from their possession. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider supply chain.



Furthermore, Delhi Police also apprehended a close associate of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang during a specialised operation in Dwarka, recovering multiple illegal firearms and ammunition. The police said that the accused is linked to an extortion racket.

According to the information from Delhi Police, an arms supplier, a close associate of Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu Gang, was apprehended in a major crackdown at Dwarka. An illegal automatic pistol, a single-shot pistol and live cartridges were recovered. The accused is linked to an extortion racket.

Earlier in April, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) East District of Delhi Police arrested an individual for illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Acting on specific and real-time intelligence, the police team apprehended the accused before he could carry out any criminal activity.

According to the Delhi Police, a special team was constituted for the operation. Based on credible information regarding the movement of a suspicious individual linked to the "Chenu Gang", the police laid a trap and successfully apprehended him. Upon search, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.