Three Cows Found Mutilated in Bengaluru Ahead of Sankranti Festival, Protests Erupt

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of animal cruelty has sparked outrage in Bengaluru’s Vinayak Nagar area, where three cows were found mutilated with their udders severed. The discovery has ignited a wave of condemnation from political leaders and social organizations, particularly as it occurred just ahead of the Sankranti festival. The cows, who were found in critical condition, are currently receiving medical attention at the Chamarajpet Veterinary Hospital.

The gruesome incident has left the community in shock, with prominent political figures calling it a deliberate act to provoke Hindu sentiments. R. Ashoka, a senior BJP leader, strongly condemned the act, describing it as an attempt to hurt the feelings of Hindus. He warned the government that if no immediate action was taken, he and his supporters would observe a "Black Sankranti Day" in protest.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also joined the chorus of criticism, blaming the Congress-led state government for failing to prevent such attacks. He accused the government of offering only "sugar-coated talks" and urged for stronger action and governance to address the rising incidents of animal cruelty.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condemned the incident, calling it a heinous act. He assured the public that the police had been instructed to take swift action to identify the culprits and ensure they were booked under the law. "This is an act of cruelty, and we will ensure that those responsible are brought to justice," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The incident has led to heightened tensions in the area, with Hindu organizations and local leaders gathering at the site of the crime, demanding justice for the mutilated animals. The protests have been largely peaceful, but authorities have deployed additional police personnel to maintain order and prevent any unrest.

The police are actively investigating the matter and are working to track down the culprits responsible for this gruesome act. The case has attracted widespread attention across the state, with citizens and animal rights activists also expressing their disgust over the incident.