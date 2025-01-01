Three Injured in Tiger Attack at Mahukheda Village, Dausa

Dausa: Three people were injured on Wednesday morning when a two-year-old tiger, reportedly straying from the Sariska Tiger Reserve, attacked them in an agricultural field in Bandikui, Dausa, a forest official said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay confirmed that teams have been dispatched to tranquilize the tiger, ST 2302.

Pushpendra Sharma, the sarpanch of Mahukheda Panchayat, identified the victims as Uma Mahawar (47), Vinod Meena (45), and Babulal Meena (48).

“The tiger has left the reserve for the first time and was moving around in the Akbarpur range before exiting the reserve,”, Pavan said.

ADM Amit Verma said, " Morning there was tiger movement here. We got the report that 3 people including a woman were injured in the tiger attack. A man who sustained serious injuries has been referred to Jaipur and the other two were treated here only...all the forest officials have arrived at the spot, Police and administration have also arrived here...efforts are being made to catch the tiger...we couldn't do so until now..."

Ajit Uchoi, Conservator of the Forest Department in Dausa, stated that after receiving initial treatment at Bandikui Hospital, all three victims were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further care.