10-Year-Old Twins With Father Jump to Escape Fire, Dies In Delhi

New Delhi: Three Jumps Out Of Window After Fire Caught Multi-Storey Building In Delhi



A fire erupted on the 7th floor of Sabad Apartments located in Dwarka Sector 13, Delhi, at Plot No. 5. During their escape, three people jumped to the ground level. Ten fire engines quickly reached the site and are presently working to manage the fire.



According to the fire officials, they got a call around 10:01 AM.



Shortly after the fire department received an emergency call, eight fire engines were dispatched to the location to extinguish the flames. Additionally, sky lifts were utilized to enhance the rescue efforts.

The fire has caused significant panic in the vicinity. Footage has surfaced from the scene of the fire. In the clip, flames can be seen consuming the building, with smoke rising and darkening the area. A group of individuals was also observed on one of the building's balconies.