Three Killed in Blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Forensic Teams Rushed To Spot
An explosion in Hazaribagh on Wednesday claimed the lives of three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, as per officials. The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot.
Three Killed in Blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Forensic Teams Rushed To Spot | Image: ANI
Hazaribagh, Jharkhand: An explosion in Hazaribagh on Wednesday claimed the lives of three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, as per officials.
The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot, Michaelraj S, Inspector General (IG) Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson, said.
Further details in the incident are awaited.
