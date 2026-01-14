Three Killed in Blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Forensic Teams Rushed To Spot

Hazaribagh, Jharkhand: An explosion in Hazaribagh on Wednesday claimed the lives of three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, as per officials.

The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot, Michaelraj S, Inspector General (IG) Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson, said.