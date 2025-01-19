Three Killed, One Seriously Injured as Truck Collides with Motorcycle in Jharkhand | Image: Representational

Simdega: Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday after a truck hit a motorcycle on which they were travelling in Jharkhand's Simdega, police said.

The accident occurred this evening near Karangagudi under the Kersai Police Station area, a senior officer said.

The injured person was admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.

Kersai Police Station in-charge Ramnath Ram said that the accident occurred after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle.

"Four people were travelling on the two-wheeler. Three persons were killed on the spot, while one was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital," the officer said.

The motorcycle was found at the accident site.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Tigga, Ashish Lakra and Vikram Bilung, aged 20-25 years.