Published 23:48 IST, January 19th 2025

Three Killed, One Seriously Injured as Truck Collides with Motorcycle in Jharkhand

Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday after a truck hit a motorcycle on which they were travelling in Jharkhand.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Simdega: Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday after a truck hit a motorcycle on which they were travelling in Jharkhand's Simdega, police said.

The accident occurred this evening near Karangagudi under the Kersai Police Station area, a senior officer said.

The injured person was admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.

Kersai Police Station in-charge Ramnath Ram said that the accident occurred after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle.

"Four people were travelling on the two-wheeler. Three persons were killed on the spot, while one was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital," the officer said.

The motorcycle was found at the accident site.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Tigga, Ashish Lakra and Vikram Bilung, aged 20-25 years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:48 IST, January 19th 2025